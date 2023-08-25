Dollywood ahead of schedule on installing Smoky Mountain Christmas

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas is set to open Nov. 4.
The Special Events crew at Dollywood is hanging Christmas lights and Harvest Festival decorations at the same time.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re sweating in the heat and so is a crew at Dollywood. The park was not open Thursday, but workers used every hour the park was closed to get ready for Christmas.

Millions of staples to hang six million lights across Dollywood. The crew is under a tight deadline, because the park has extended days during the Harvest Festival.

The special events team worked through the summer heat to have almost every light hung.

“You never really have an appreciation for it until you get in here and actually do it. I grew up coming to the park and to see what the team goes through to get that up, especially with the tight turnarounds we have. It’s truly impressive to see that,” said Nick Rainey with Dollywood.

The Christmas team had to work ahead of the Harvest Festival and underneath all that fall color are the colorful lights that’ll light the park in November.

“We’re almost to completion now with our Christmas lights because we had to work ahead because we have less closed days to work in the park for our teams. So we had to work further in advance around the clock to be able to make sure that we have them up in time,” said Wes Ramey with Dollywood. “A lot of things you do experience for all of our festivals, the award-winning food, great shows, the rides, just everything, but the atmosphere is really what brings that in. The work the special events team puts into the park provides that atmosphere.”

For the crew, they said the sweat, and stretching of lights will be worth it when they see the completed work in two months.

“It’s awesome and I have a very small part in it, compared to the team who’s out there doing it. I mean, it’s cool to see what they do and just how much they do because they miss out on a lot of time with families and they’re here late and they’re sweating. It’s hot when we start, it’s cold when we finish,” said Rainey.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas starts Nov. 4.

