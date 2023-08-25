Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
A bear was trapped in a car in Sevierville, according to officials with the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car at 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday.
Chief Tim Barker used a rope to lasso the handle to the car and let the bear out.
“Keep those windows rolled up, folks, you never know who might drop in for a surprise visit,” officials said.
