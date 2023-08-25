Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters rescued a bear from a car in Sevierville.

The Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car at 11:44 p.m. on Wednesday.

Chief Tim Barker used a rope to lasso the handle to the car and let the bear out.

“Keep those windows rolled up, folks, you never know who might drop in for a surprise visit,” officials said.

🚨 Un-bear-lievable Rescue Mission! 🚒🐻 Picture this: It's 11:44 PM, the world is in deep slumber, and guess who decides... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, August 24, 2023

