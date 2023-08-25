Historic aircraft docks at McGhee Tyson Airport

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After being built in the 1940′s for the United States military during World War II, the B-29 Superfortress Doc was restored and arrived in Knoxville for historical tours.

B-29′s were ahead of their time during World War II, and Doc was restored for the sole purpose of educating today’s and future generations on the contributions of the greatest generation during wartime.

“It’s not every day you get to climb up inside a piece of history. Everyone can watch an airplane fly overhead. We can all go to museums. Most of the time when you go to a museum it’s hands off, you can’t touch it,” said Executive Director Josh Wells. “Here we want people to come out and crawl inside and feel it and touch it and learn about it.”

B-29 aircrafts like Doc altered the way the United States military used air combat during times of war.

“World War II was the birth of the Air Force, and that was when we started dominating with the air,” said army veteran Bruce Mizell.

The plane has been on tour all over the country as an interactive exhibit.

“We like to say we got the greatest job on the planet. Flying a B-29 around the country, honoring our brave young men and women who serve or who have served and to carry on the greatest generation, and then to allow kids and people to get up inside and experience what those war heroes experienced,” Wells said.

