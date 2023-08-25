International Pigeon Forge juggler inducted into International Juggler’s Hall of Fame

Duinker was honored with the “Excellence in Education Award” by the IJA, recognizing his outstanding contributions to teaching and promoting the art of juggling.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge juggler from the Netherlands has been given a world-wide award for his work as a juggler. Niels Duinker has been inducted into the international jugglers hall of fame, honored for excellence in education.

You can see Duinker in “Array” at The Mountain of Entertainment Theater in Pigeon Forge.

He’s from the Netherlands, but says Pigeon Forge has become home and this award from his peers is an honor.

“I was honored with an honorary award with an Excellence in Education from the International Jugglers Association. So world records you can create with your own efforts, and this was an honor that you cannot create by yourself. Your peers give it to you, so it means even more to me,” said Duinker.

Speaking of world records, Duinker holds three world records for juggling. He started juggling when he was 12 years old.

Duinker has performed on all seven continents and holds eight Guinness Book of World Records in juggling, which include two of his most impressive feats, juggling 14 cups at once and juggling for the longest duration while blindfolded. One of Duinker’s juggling cups is on display at the Guinness World Record Museum in Copenhagen.

“The ‘Array’ Variety Show proudly joins in celebrating Niels Duinker’s remarkable achievements as a juggling educator, acknowledging the profound impact he has made on the juggling community and beyond,” said Hugh Warren with the “Array” Variety Show. “We are immensely proud to have Niels as part of our ‘Array’ family. His talent and dedication to juggling education have enriched the lives of countless individuals, and this prestigious, well-deserved award is a testament to his exceptional contributions.”

Niels Duinker inducted into the prestigious International Jugglers' Association.
Niels Duinker inducted into the prestigious International Jugglers' Association.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

