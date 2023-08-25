Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue in January, 6-year-old Hadley and her 11-year-old brother Gage have been on the road to recovery after being badly injured.

The wreck resulted in the two kids’ grandfather, Michael Williams, being killed, while Tra’Shawn Glass and Trinity Clark have now been indicted for vehicular homicide and drag racing.

Hadley spent months recovering from a broken neck along with several other broken bones and a brain injury, while her brother Gage is still feeling lingering effects from a broken pelvis and scars on his face.

“Even when they couldn’t walk they were still finding joy. My daughter loves to sing and dance, she sang and danced through everything,” said their mother Nikki Turner.

For the first time since January, both Gage and Hadley returned to school after several surgeries and physical therapy over the spring and summer months.

Turner said both of her kids were nervous and excited to return to the classroom after so much time away, but saw that they grew closer to one another after both experiencing unimaginable tragedy.

“They argue, especially before the wreck all the time but I mean the first thing my son, he was so worried about Hadley. He couldn’t even walk he could barely move and the first thing he wanted to do was go see her,” said Turner.

Turner said she wants to thank law enforcement and first responders who helped save her kids, while also thanking the community that has rallied around her family over the last several months.

“I mean we couldn’t have done it without everyone. We wouldn’t have made it so from the bottom of my heart, as a mom, I want to thank everyone,” said Turner.

