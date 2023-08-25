Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school

Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash on Magnolia Avenue.
Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash on Magnolia Avenue.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since a deadly crash on Magnolia Avenue in January, 6-year-old Hadley and her 11-year-old brother Gage have been on the road to recovery after being badly injured.

The wreck resulted in the two kids’ grandfather, Michael Williams, being killed, while Tra’Shawn Glass and Trinity Clark have now been indicted for vehicular homicide and drag racing.

Hadley spent months recovering from a broken neck along with several other broken bones and a brain injury, while her brother Gage is still feeling lingering effects from a broken pelvis and scars on his face.

“Even when they couldn’t walk they were still finding joy. My daughter loves to sing and dance, she sang and danced through everything,” said their mother Nikki Turner.

For the first time since January, both Gage and Hadley returned to school after several surgeries and physical therapy over the spring and summer months.

Turner said both of her kids were nervous and excited to return to the classroom after so much time away, but saw that they grew closer to one another after both experiencing unimaginable tragedy.

“They argue, especially before the wreck all the time but I mean the first thing my son, he was so worried about Hadley. He couldn’t even walk he could barely move and the first thing he wanted to do was go see her,” said Turner.

Turner said she wants to thank law enforcement and first responders who helped save her kids, while also thanking the community that has rallied around her family over the last several months.

“I mean we couldn’t have done it without everyone. We wouldn’t have made it so from the bottom of my heart, as a mom, I want to thank everyone,” said Turner.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
A bear was rescued from a car in Sevierville.
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a few spotty storms heading into the weekend.
Near record breaking temperatures Friday
FOOTBALL HEAT SAFETY
Schools take extra precautions for high school football