‘Little House on the Prairie’ actress Hersha Parady dies at 78

Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.
Actress Hersha Parady died at her son's home in Norfolk, Virginia, her son said.(GoFundMe)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Hersha Parady, known best for her role on “Little House on the Prairie,” has died, according to reports. She was 78.

Her son, Jonathan Peverall, told The Hollywood Reporter she died at his home in Norfolk, Virginia, Wednesday.

Parady had been battling a brain tumor, according to a GoFundMe Peverall had created to help with his mother’s medical care and help improve her quality of life by giving her the support she needed.

“I have been consistently astonished by the number of people that have expressed to me her impact on their lives,” Peverall wrote in an update on GoFundMe. “I want to convey my thanks to all of you for your support, but also to those of you that have shared with me your personal relationships and experiences with my mom; you all have shown me a part of her life that I had only glimpsed over the years.”

Parady joined “Little House on the Prairie” in 1977 and remained on the popular series until 1980 when her character was killed in an accidental fire.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms then a cold front that will stall out...
Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations
A bear was trapped in a car in Sevierville, according to officials with the Waldens Creek...
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a new task force
New task force created in Monroe Co.
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington