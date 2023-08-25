‘Narcan absolutely does save lives’ | How city officials respond to overdose calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department’s Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks said the fire department’s main concern when responding to overdose calls is to make sure that person is safe. Once that happens, the patient is free to leave.

“If you’re conscious, awake, alert and oriented, we can’t force you to go to the hospital. We can highly recommend that you do, but we can’t make you go,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said they determine if someone is “alert” by asking a series of questions like their name, age and address.

Everyone who is treated with Narcan has the option to go to the hospital or they can sign a release form and go on their way.

“We are allowed to let them go. We don’t have any reason to do anything else with that person once we make sure that they’re safe,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks said it’s up to the police to decide if they want to press charges.

Darryl Kerrley, a retired Oak Ridge Fire Chief, said he thinks there needs to be more regulations on how law enforcement treats patients when they receive Narcan for an opioid overdose.

“It’s a systematic failure of funding,” Kerrley said. “If you dial 911 and a first responder shows up and gives your Narcan, you should go to the hospital or to the jail for 24 hours.”

