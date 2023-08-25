New task force created in Monroe Co.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced they have a new task force.

The Violent Crimes Task Force was created to address the violent crime that crosses jurisdictional boundaries.

The force includes the sheriff’s office, Madisonville, Tellico Plains, and Vonore police departments.

“Under Sheriff Jones’s leadership, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been successful in securing approximately $2 million in grants, demonstrating a commitment to responsible fiscal management. Furthermore, the office has leveraged the dedication of Auxiliary Deputies, contributing the equivalent of over $569,000 in payroll since 2017.”

A detective was also hired using the grant money the department received.

“Despite recent challenges, Sheriff Jones remains committed to enhancing public safety in Monroe County,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.