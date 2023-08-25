New York man sentenced to 3 months in prison for threats to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County...
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to the media outside of the Fulton County Jail, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. A New York man was sentenced to three months in prison Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, for making threatening phone calls to Greene. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man will serve three months in prison for making threatening phone calls to Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Joseph Morelli, 51, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Syracuse after pleading guilty in February to threatening Greene in several calls to her Washington, D.C., office in 2022.

Prosecutors said Morelli left a voicemail at Greene’s office on March 3, 2022, stating, “I’m gonna have to take your life into my own hands … I’m gonna hurt you. Physically, I’m gonna harm you.”

On the same day, Morelli left a second message threatening to “pay someone 500 bucks to take a baseball bat and crack your skull,” prosecutors said.

Morelli, of Endicott, New York, was indicted a month after the calls on three counts of transmitting interstate threatening communications.

He was sentenced to three months for each count, which will run concurrently.

Greene argued in court papers that Morelli should pay her $66,632 in restitution because the threats forced her to add more than 1,200 feet of fencing at her Georgia home and upgrade security cameras.

Judge Brenda Sannes deferred a decision on the restitution.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse reported that Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick argued in court Thursday that although Morelli didn’t purchase a gun or car to drive to Georgia to act on his threats, he could have.

Southwick said Morelli has threatened others in the past and was “seeking confrontation with an authority figure.”

Morelli’s lawyer, Gabrielle DiBella of the federal public defender’s office, told the judge that he has expressed remorse for his actions.

DiBella, who has attributed Morelli’s crimes to bipolar disorder, said her client “is now doing everything in his power to work with treatment providers and minimize the struggles that he faces due to his mental health diagnosis.”

A message seeking comment on Morelli’s sentence was sent to Greene’s office on Friday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms then a cold front that will stall out...
Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations
A bear was trapped in a car in Sevierville, according to officials with the Waldens Creek...
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a new task force
New task force created in Monroe Co.
This photo provided by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture...
Biden and Harris will meet with the King family on the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington