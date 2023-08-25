One-of-a-kind spotless giraffe born at East Tennessee zoo

Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in the last 50 years
Brights Zoo in Greene County believes the giraffe is the only spotless giraffe in the world in the last 50 years
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve probably never seen a spotless giraffe before. That’s because they’re incredibly rare. But now, you can see one at an East Tennessee zoo.

Leaders from Brights Zoo in Washington County said the world’s only spotless giraffe was born at their habitat last month, and it’s been turning heads and necks all week.

“Your first thought is, she’s covered in placenta, the mom hasn’t cleaned her yet,” David Bright said, director of Brights Zoo. “You kind of get a little closer and then you realize no, she definitely has no pattern.”

Bright said the female giraffe was born on July 31, and they knew right away she was special.

“We did hundreds of calls. Sent out texts and calls to zoo professionals all over the world,” Bright said.

The question became: how rare is this? After extensive research, it turns out the last spotless giraffe on record appeared in Tokyo, Japan in 1972.

Bright said guests have been taking in her beauty all week, rubbernecking at the giraffe habitat.

“You’re seeing more people hang out in this area for longer periods of time than I’ve ever seen,” Bright said.

Bright expects that trend to continue for a long time.

While still short for a giraffe, people all over the world are looking up to the baby girl, with media outlets everywhere asking for pictures and interviews.

“I got a call from BBC, World News in the UK. We’ve had several UK places reach out,” Bright said. “All over the U.S. as far as California, all the way up to the Today Show, Good Morning America.”

Bright said he’s hoping this baby giraffe will be the best thing for giraffe conservation awareness.

The giraffe doesn’t have a name yet. The zoo is letting people pick it. You can vote on the zoo’s website. The voting runs through Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Ben Kredich
Young man killed in pedestrian crash had raised safety concerns about suspending Knoxville bus route
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name in Food City partnership, report says
Thompson-Boling Arena to get new name, upgrades in Food City partnership
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
44-year-old Shannon Walker
Suspect in deadly Kingston Pike crash had been to hospital, given Narcan prior to crash, Knoxville police say

Latest News

Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash...
Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school
Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
A bear was rescued from a car in Sevierville.
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks a few spotty storms heading into the weekend.
Near record breaking temperatures Friday
FOOTBALL HEAT SAFETY
Schools take extra precautions for high school football