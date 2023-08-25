One-of-a-kind spotless giraffe born at East Tennessee zoo

WASHINGTON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - You’ve probably never seen a spotless giraffe before. That’s because they’re incredibly rare. But now, you can see one at an East Tennessee zoo.

Leaders from Brights Zoo in Washington County said the world’s only spotless giraffe was born at their habitat last month, and it’s been turning heads and necks all week.

“Your first thought is, she’s covered in placenta, the mom hasn’t cleaned her yet,” David Bright said, director of Brights Zoo. “You kind of get a little closer and then you realize no, she definitely has no pattern.”

Bright said the female giraffe was born on July 31, and they knew right away she was special.

“We did hundreds of calls. Sent out texts and calls to zoo professionals all over the world,” Bright said.

The question became: how rare is this? After extensive research, it turns out the last spotless giraffe on record appeared in Tokyo, Japan in 1972.

Bright said guests have been taking in her beauty all week, rubbernecking at the giraffe habitat.

“You’re seeing more people hang out in this area for longer periods of time than I’ve ever seen,” Bright said.

Bright expects that trend to continue for a long time.

While still short for a giraffe, people all over the world are looking up to the baby girl, with media outlets everywhere asking for pictures and interviews.

“I got a call from BBC, World News in the UK. We’ve had several UK places reach out,” Bright said. “All over the U.S. as far as California, all the way up to the Today Show, Good Morning America.”

Bright said he’s hoping this baby giraffe will be the best thing for giraffe conservation awareness.

The giraffe doesn’t have a name yet. The zoo is letting people pick it. You can vote on the zoo’s website. The voting runs through Labor Day.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.