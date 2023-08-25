Pigeon Forge restaurant taking Sevier Animal Care Center donations for Jeep Invasion Weekend

Anyone who brings in a donation to Huck Finn’s Catfish can get a free friend pickle appetizer through the end of September.
Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge(Canva)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge restaurant is asking for donations towards Sevier Animal Care Center during Jeep Invasion Weekend.

Anyone who brings in a donation to Huck Finn’s Catfish can get a free friend pickle appetizer through the end of September. They’re asking for five-pound bags of dog or cat food, five cans of wet food, 10-pound bags of cat litter or new pet items as donations.

Huck Finn’s is located at 3330 Parkway in Pigeon Forge.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms then a cold front that will stall out...
Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations
A bear was trapped in a car in Sevierville, according to officials with the Waldens Creek...
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a new task force
New task force created in Monroe Co.
Niels Duinker inducted into the prestigious International Jugglers' Association.
International Pigeon Forge juggler inducted into International Juggler’s Hall of Fame