Pigeon Forge restaurant taking Sevier Animal Care Center donations for Jeep Invasion Weekend

Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge restaurant is asking for donations towards Sevier Animal Care Center during Jeep Invasion Weekend.
Anyone who brings in a donation to Huck Finn’s Catfish can get a free friend pickle appetizer through the end of September. They’re asking for five-pound bags of dog or cat food, five cans of wet food, 10-pound bags of cat litter or new pet items as donations.
Huck Finn’s is located at 3330 Parkway in Pigeon Forge.
