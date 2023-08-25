Pigeon Forge restaurant taking Sevier Animal Care Center donations for Jeep Invasion Weekend

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Pigeon Forge restaurant is asking for donations towards Sevier Animal Care Center during Jeep Invasion Weekend.

Anyone who brings in a donation to Huck Finn’s Catfish can get a free friend pickle appetizer through the end of September. They’re asking for five-pound bags of dog or cat food, five cans of wet food, 10-pound bags of cat litter or new pet items as donations.

Huck Finn’s is located at 3330 Parkway in Pigeon Forge.

