Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching for a man in connection to multiple car burglaries.

Deputies responded to 11 homes in the Wildwood/Porter area for car burglaries from unlocked cars.

“In all of the cases, the suspect entered the unlocked vehicles and stole various items including change, sunglasses, a pistol and holster, flashlights, small electronics, purses, and other items,” officials said. “Some of the vehicles were ransacked.”

Between Aug. 19, and Aug. 22, deputies responded to homes on Wildwood Springs Road, Martin Hill Pike, Wildwood Road, Glover Road, Grace Street and Nuchols Road.

Officials said the man also stole a weed-eater from a garage on Grace Street and a side-by-side vehicle.

A $1,000 reward was being offered for information leading to the arrest of the man.

