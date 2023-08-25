‘She’s my best friend’: Pilot reunites girl with her missing doll

A 9-year-old girl in Plano, Texas was reunited with her doll, which she had left on an airplane in Tokyo. (WFAA, DOMINGUEZ FAMILY, CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANO, Texas (WFAA) - A little girl in Texas thought she lost her doll forever after she accidentally left it on a plane in Tokyo.

But thanks to social media, word eventually got to a pilot living near the family who helped reunite the girl with her beloved doll.

Valentina Dominguez has waited too long for a knock at the door and the friend with whom she’s lost touch.

“She’s my best friend. She has brown hair, my color skin,” the 9-year-old said.

Her doll Beatrice has been a big part of her life for the past three or four years, her father Rudy Dominguez said.

Just three weeks ago, the Dominguez family was vacationing in Tokyo. Valentina thought she had all her bags and everything, but accidentally left Beatrice on the plane.

“I am feeling sad because she is very sad,” Dominguez said.

That was until first officer James Danen, a pilot for American Airlines, arrived.

“I’m the quiet guy you don’t see,” Danen said.

Danen appeared at their door with Valentina’s lost friend.

“Beatrice. Thank you,” Valentina said when Danen returned the doll.

And Valentina has a new friend in Danen.

“My nature, I like helping people. That’s just what I like doing,” he said.

An online post alerted a friend who told another friend who told Danen, who happens to fly into Tokyo often.

He said he found Beatrice in the lost and found.

“Five-thousand eight-hundred and eighty miles to Haneda from DFW,” Danen said.

Beatrice’s return home is well-documented, with her flight path mapped out by Danen.

“She traveled a lot,” Valentina said.

Even more remarkable is where Danen lives.

“From right here in Dallas ... (The world)’s got to be pretty small,” Dominguez said.

Danen and Valetina spoke about Beatrice’s trip back, Danen confirming the doll had behaved very well on the flight.

Looking back, you never remember the things you have quite like what you’ve lost.

“Their world is a lot smaller than ours, right,” Dominguez said. But it was just big enough to feel like a friend was worlds away.

“There’s a lot of kindness in this world,” Dominguez said.

The Dominguez family said they are very thankful for the network of people who helped get the doll back.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks isolated storms then a cold front that will stall out...
Spotty storms developing while steamy patterns continues for now
Police say 2-year-old J’Asiah Mitchell has been missing since Wednesday night.
Police: Body found ‘in reference’ to search of missing 2-year-old Georgia boy
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward was being offered for...
Police offer reward for information leading to arrest in string of burglaries in Blount Co.
A bear was trapped in a car in Sevierville, according to officials with the Waldens Creek...
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Sevier County is looking ahead to the holiday season and getting ready for Winterfest.
Pigeon Forge begins hanging Winterfest decorations
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has a new task force
New task force created in Monroe Co.
Niels Duinker inducted into the prestigious International Jugglers' Association.
International Pigeon Forge juggler inducted into International Juggler’s Hall of Fame