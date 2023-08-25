Steamy & hot once again this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You will probably say “ewe” as you walk out the door this morning. We’ll have temperatures in the 70s and very humid with a feels like above 100 for this afternoon.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s just going to be hot on Friday. There’s no way around it. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s, but it’s going to feel above 100. Our record high for today is 99 that was set back in 1943. Temperatures today will be a good 10 degrees above normal.

There is a slight chance we ring out a shower this afternoon, but I think most of us just stay sunny and hot.

It’s going to be warm for the evening football games. Temperatures between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. will be around 91 with a feels like of 99.

We’ll wake up on Saturday morning with patches of fog and temperatures near 72.

LOOKING AHEAD

We do find some relief in the heat, but not before getting through the weekend. Saturday will be another hot dat with feels like temperatures at or above 100 for the afternoon. We will bump up the rain coverage to near 20% for the afternoon.

Our rain chances improve when we get into Sunday where we’ll be at near 40%. Temperatures on Sunday are way cooler at 87.

Next week we’ll have a more normal week as we stay in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.