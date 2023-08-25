Steamy weekend with scattered storms at times

Meteorologist Ben Cathey is tracking a few rain chances for the weekend.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Plenty of heat and humidity on the way for the weekend, but there are some subtle changes on the way for the second half of the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are developing through Sunday afternoon, which in turn will keep temperatures a little cooler into next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures will slowly fall as we move through the late evening and into the overnight hours. Still a warm and muggy start for Saturday morning as we start out in the lower 70s with some patchy fog.

Sunshine will once again return as we move into the afternoon with a few clouds providing a brief period of shade from time to time. Highs will top out in the middle 90s once again with heat indices into the triple digits at times. We’ll still deal with mostly dry conditions as shower and storm chances remain scattered for the evening, but a few lucky folks will see some beneficial rainfall and a slight bit of cooling relief.

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly better rain chances return to the mix as we head into Sunday as we await the arrival of a cold front. Rain chances will be the highest in the afternoon and continue into the overnight hours. Highs will be slightly cooler as well with upper 80s to near 90. If you are looking for cooler temperatures, we have some good news through the middle of next week.

Highs will drop behind the front and so will our dew points, which will allow temperatures to stay in the middle 80s. We just have to make it a few days and deal with a couple of storms before a much nicer stretch of weather arrives.

Heat and humidity combined with a few storms
Heat and humidity combined with a few storms(WVLT)

