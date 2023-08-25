Tellico village set to build new golf clubhouse after fire

Nearly one year after the fire, Tanasi Golf Club releases renderings of new $7 million clubhouse
By John Pirsos
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Aug. 22, 2022, the clubhouse at Tanasi Golf Club went up in flames. What started as a kitchen fire, turned into the total loss of the building. Nobody was hurt.

A new clubhouse is on the way.

Just a couple of days before the one-year anniversary of the fire, village and golf course leaders released a rendering of what the new building might look like.

“Quite a bit more outdoor patio seating is what we’re going for,” Wells McClure said, director of golf course maintenance. “I think overall, it’ll be a better facility top to bottom.”

McClure said they can have more than 200 players on a good day.

For the past year, they’ve been using a makeshift building as its clubhouse and pro shop.

Golfers have only been able to eat hotdogs and some snacks, as opposed to the full restaurant in the clubhouse.

Leaders said the new clubhouse has a $7 million budget, with construction set to start in the spring, and should finish in middle of 2025.

It’ll have a pro shop, restaurant, more parking, and more outdoor patio seating.

“They’re definitely going to be excited about the waterfront dining,” Casey Flenniken, director of golf operations said. “Having that opportunity to go, whether that’s before golf, after golf, or if you’re not even playing golf, to be able to come and look over the lake, and we said it’s a perfect piece of property.”

Flenniken said it will be a state of the art facility, giving guests a much needed upgrade to enjoy while they tee-off.

Golf course leaders said the old building will be knocked down. The new one will be right behind where the old one was.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

