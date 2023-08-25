Tennesseans could see higher power bills after rate increase

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board (TVA) voted Thursday and approved a 4.5% rate increase.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As Tennesseans pump up the air and their electricity bill at home to keep up with the heat, the Tennessee Valley Authority Board of Directors has announced a rate increase that could raise the cost of power even more.

The Tennessee Valley Authority Board (TVA) voted Thursday and approved a 4.5% rate increase, which translates to an average increase of about $3.50 on a typical residential power bill each month, according to a media release. The board said the need for the rate increase comes as demand and economic development grows.

At least part of that additional money will go toward $15 billion in investments over the next three years to build additional infrastructure and upgrade the existing power grid to ensure the region has reliable, affordable energy, the TVA said.

“It took us 90 years to build our current power system which positively changed the lives of millions,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash said. “In the next 30 years, we will have to double or triple the current systems at a speed unlike any other time in TVA history to ensure we can continue to provide affordable, reliable, resilient and sustainable energy to fuel the region’s economic growth.”

