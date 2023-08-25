Varsity All Access | Week 2 Games to Watch

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mother nature has been the early winner this week with expected high temperatures forcing some schools to delay kickoff times for Week-2.

However, once the games get underway, here are five games to watch out for beginning with our varsity All Access Game of the Week featuring Lenoir City at Loudon in the annual Battle of the Bridge.

LENOIR CITY (1-0) AT LOUDON (1-0)

Bragging rights are on the line once again in Loudon County as the Panthers and Redskins meet up in the annual Battle of the Bride. The game is also a major fundraiser for the Good Samaritan Center of Loudon County.

Friday’s game will match-up a pair of talented running backs in terry Wilhite of Lenoir City and Gavine Divine of Loudon. White ran for 122 yards in the Panthers 24-121 season opening win over South-Doyle.

Lenoir City actually rushed for 334 yards in the win over the Cherokees. Divine is coming off a terrific 2022 season which saw him rush for 885 yards. He ran for 52 yards and one TD in the Redskins 42-14 Week-1 win over Greenback.

HALLS (1-) AT GIBBS (1-0)

This will be a big night in the Gibbs community as the Eagles dedicate their newly renovated stadium. Gibbs, more than happy to be back in the friendly confines after playing all their home games on the road last season. They’ll be hosting a

Halls team that’s coming off an impressive season opening 41-14 win over Campbell County. Meanwhile, it was the Eagles crushing Union County 56-6 last Friday. Gibbs has won its last two meeting with the Red Devils, but Halls leads the overall

series 39-8 dating all the way back to 1950.

WEST (1-0) AT CLINTON (0-1)

Syxx Hoard caught a 45 yard TD pass with 17 seconds remaining to stun Bearden 14-10 in the season opener last Saturday.

The defending state champs now travel to Clinton to take on a Dragons team that dropped a shootout against visiting Cleveland, 49-36.

In the loss, Clinton quarterback Joshua Keith completed 17 passes for 286 yards and ran for another 60 yards and two TD’s in the loss to the Blue Raiders.

They’ll need that kind of performance again to have a chance against Lamar Brown’s Rebels.

BEARDEN (0-1) AT ALCOA (1-0)

The Bulldogs are coming off the afore mentioned heartbreaking loss to West. A lot of positives ;however, with the 2023 group of Bulldogs who appear to have a a stingy group of defenders on their roster.

Will they be tough enough to turn back the mighty Tornadoes, who are going for an unprecedented 9th straight state championship this season? We’ll see Friday night following a kickoff that is now set for 7:30 p.m.

Coach Nix and company are off to a nice start here in 2023 coming up with a 35-14 win at Ravenwood.

GREENEVILLE (1-0) AT DOBYNS-BENNETT (0-1)

The Class-4A Greene Devils make the trip up to Kingsport to take on the 6-A Indians.

D-B happy to be back home following it’s 24-17 season opening loss at Farragut. Dobyns-Bennett did rush for 184 yards in the loss to the Admirals led by Brayden Simpson’s 94 yards on 11 carries.

Greeneville is coming off a 28-7 win over Tennessee High. Should be a really good early season test for both teams.

