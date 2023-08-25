VFL Dobbs on the move again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vol great Josh Dobbs is on the move again. The Cleveland Browns are sending the VFL quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals along with a draft pick for a 2024 5th round selection.

Dobbs was with Cleveland before joining the Tennessee Titans late last season.

He rejoined the Browns this off-season only to see his address change once again.

Dobbs, who had signed with the Browns in March to back up Deshaun Watson, reunites with former Cleveland staffer Drew Petzing, the Cardinals’ new offensive coordinator, in Arizona.

Arizona is set to open the season without rehabbing starter Kyler Murray.

