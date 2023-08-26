Daycare workers wear spooky masks to scare toddlers, charged with child abuse

daycare workers receive sentences for mask incident
daycare workers receive sentences for mask incident(Monroe County (MS) Sheriff's Department.)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMORY, Miss. (WMC) - Five daycare workers were formally charged with child abuse after scaring toddlers with Halloween masks in viral videos.

According to WTVA, the women were on trial at the Monroe County Justice Court.

Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless, and Jennifer Newman each face five counts of child abuse.

Shyenne Shelton was charged with four counts of child abuse.

Traci Hutson was charged with simple assault against a minor and failure to report abuse.

WTVA also confirmed that two of the women—Killbrun and McCandless—both gave no-contest pleas and will each be spending a year in jail.

Newman, however, pleaded guilty and will now have to register as a child abuser and will spend 12 months on probation.

Shelton will appear before a judge at a later date for her sentencing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
A bear was rescued from a car in Sevierville.
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns
Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash...
Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school
Christian was found dead inside his family's car
Teen dies while sleeping in family’s car to escape the heat, family says

Latest News

Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Field of Dreams and Activity Center in Dandridge.
Fall Craft Fair coming to Dandridge
Coming Saturday to Dandridge
Craft Fair Next Weekend
Scattered storms around parts of the weekend
Hot once again, scattered storms this evening
Organization combatting gun violence receives city funding.
Organization combatting gun violence receives city funding