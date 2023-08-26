Fall Craft Fair coming to Dandridge

As fall arrives the first fall craft fair of the season comes to Dandridge on Saturday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is just around the corner, and Dandridge is kicking off the fall season with a craft fair.

Families can head out to the Field of Dreams, hang out under the pavilion and have lunch with two food trucks. Visitors can also shop from the more than 100 craft vendors in attendance.

The Happy Fall, Ya’ll! Craft Fair will be Sept. 2 at the Field of Dreams Activity Center in Dandridge at 1145 Treadway Drive. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Craft Fair in Dandridge
Craft Fair in Dandridge(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
Field of Dreams and Activity Center in Dandridge.
Field of Dreams and Activity Center in Dandridge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

