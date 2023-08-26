Hot once again, scattered storms this evening

Heat Advisory has been posted for parts of the southern valley as it will feel like 100 in many areas this afternoon.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, and then a return of the heat, humidity and some strong storms is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 90s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 94 in Knoxville to 89 in Crossville. It feels like 100 in most areas with a Heat Advisory posted for the southern valley.

Feeling like 100 moving into the afternoon.
Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch when the storms arrive this afternoon. One or two storms could turn severe.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 72 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with some isolated showers. Moving into the afternoon we’ll increase the rain and storm coverage again. Sunday will be more widespread with storm coverage than Saturday.

ighs will be slightly cooler as well with upper 80s to near 90. If you are looking for cooler temperatures, we have some good news through the middle of next week.

Highs will drop behind the front and so will our dew points, which will allow temperatures to stay in the middle 80s. We just have to make it a few days and deal with a couple of storms before a much nicer stretch of weather arrives.

Scattered batches of rain for parts of the weekend.
