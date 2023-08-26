Kentucky Humane Society takes in 2 starving horses

The two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, were taken to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm...
The two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, were taken to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm and both are emaciated.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society Equine C.A.R.E. team took in two starving horses on Thursday, according to a release.

After KHS worked with Louisville Metro Animal Services animal control officers and an investigator with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, the owner of the horses was convinced to give the horses to KHS so they can get the care they need, officials said.

The two mares, 20-year-old Reese and 18-year-old Ginger, were taken to KHS’ Willow Hope Farm and both are emaciated. Officials said Reese has a body condition score of one out of nine with her ribs and spine projecting prominently.

An equine veterinarian examined both horses and has created a nutrition plan to help the horses gain weight while avoiding refeeding syndrome, which can lead to system failure if starved horses are fed too quickly. Officials said Reese will need oral surgery as well.

“We are grateful the owner realized they could no longer care for these horses and voluntarily relinquished them,” KHS Equine Manager Olivia Dixon said. “These horses have a long journey to recovery and will need months in care before they are healthy.”

KHS said they will be posting updates on the horses’ progress on their Facebook page.

For more information on KHS’ equine efforts and to donate, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Ehab Sarsour, PhD and student doctor Katiana Hebbert
All but 3 Tenn. counties are in a health care shortage
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 86
Storms are moving in for the afternoon.
Scattered showers and storms are with us this afternoon
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
Middlesboro community marches for Baby Elena
On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Off and on showers and storms
Scattered storms make a return Sunday