Kentucky Humane Society waives adoption fees for adult cats through Labor Day

(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Humane Society says all adult cats one year and older will have their adoption fees waived through Labor Day.

The special offer only applies to Kentucky Humane Society’s Main and East Campus adoption centers.

Adoption fees typically range around $75. All Jefferson County adopters need to pay is a $10.50 licensing fee. All cays are spayed/neutered, microchipped and up to date on their vaccinations.

KHS Main Campus is located at 641 Steedly Drive and operates on the following hours:

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday from 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday for extended hours 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

East campus is located at 1000 Lyndon Lane from the following hours:

  • 11 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. weekdays
  • 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. weekends

Earlier this summer, KHS extended their adoption hours at their Main Campus on Thursdays to allow for more adopters.

To view all KHS adoptable animals and their locations, click or tap here.

