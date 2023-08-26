Lady Vols sweep Marist, move to 2-0

Tennessee records 12 aces in dominant victory
Tennessee Volleyball swept Marist to move to 2-0 on the season.
Tennessee Volleyball swept Marist to move to 2-0 on the season.(James Boofer)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volleyball team improved 2-0 on the young 2023 season with a three sets to none win over Marist Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Vol service game was sensational, recording 12 aces on the Red Foxes, not allowing Marist to record an ace for the entirety of the matchup.

Tennessee took game one, 25-15, set two 25-13, and set three, 25-12 to complete the sweep.

Jenaisya Moore led the way for Tennessee with 11 kills, while Keondrey Granberry added 7 blocks.

