Lady Vols sweep Marist, move to 2-0

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Volleyball team improved 2-0 on the young 2023 season with a three sets to none win over Marist Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Vol service game was sensational, recording 12 aces on the Red Foxes, not allowing Marist to record an ace for the entirety of the matchup.

Tennessee took game one, 25-15, set two 25-13, and set three, 25-12 to complete the sweep.

Jenaisya Moore led the way for Tennessee with 11 kills, while Keondrey Granberry added 7 blocks.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.