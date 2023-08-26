Maryville remembers officer Kenny Moats 7 years after his death

Officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty in 2016, after responding to a domestic call.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2016 longtime Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats was killed in the line of duty after he was shot responding to a domestic call.

On the seven-year anniversary of his death, friends and family hosted another golf tournament to remember the life of the former MPD officer.

“His legacy lives on and his death was not without purpose,” said Ross Jamerson with MPD.

Moats’ longtime MPD partner, Kyle Mitchell, said the two of them became best friends and family over their years together at work.

“A very big-hearted wonderful person. he’s the best father you could ever imagine. He worked and worked and worked to make sure his children had the best life. He showed up to all the games and practices he went to all the school things he was just a wonderful dad,” said Mitchell.

The golf tournament has been the way that the Maryville community has remembered Moats for the last three years with well over a hundred people from East Tennessee and beyond taking part.

All of the money that is raised from the tournament goes towards a foundation that aims to help families of first responders who died in the line of duty in East Tennessee. According to event organizers, they are able to raise more than $30,000 each year.

