Organization combatting gun violence receives city funding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After several years with record high numbers of gun violence in Knoxville, the team at Turn Up Knox said they knew they needed to stop what felt like a never-ending cycle.

“It wasn’t a good environment that I wanted to be in or I didn’t want to raise my kids in that environment,” said Rashaad Wood, violence interrupter with Turn Up Knox. “If you kind of get people to think about what they’re doing, it sometimes can kill the whole situation.”

Turn Up Knox strives to get ahead of violence with early intervention and community outreach at places like schools and youth groups. This allows them to educate and build relationships with teenagers and young adults.

Turn Up Knox Executive Director Denzel Grant said starting the conversation can stop problems before they happen.

“Conversation solves a lot of problems and so being able to bring two parties or two individuals into the same space and simply have a conversation whether it’s agreeing or disagreeing at the end of the conversation, but realizing that violence isn’t necessary,” Grant said.

Turn Up also has a mentoring program. The violence interrupters said they use their own experiences to relate to the kids. Wood said role models are important.

“Those are the people that those kids are looking up to, the people that they can identify with. So I mean for me to be able to come out and identify with an individual, like I know where they’re coming from, I understand, like I understand that you might go home and don’t have anything to eat, or I understand, like you don’t feel like anybody cares about you,” Wood said.

The city approved $450,000 in funding for Turn Up Knox. Grant said the money will help continue their mission and expand their reach with more employees and more resources in the community.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.