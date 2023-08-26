Scattered storms make a return Sunday

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking several rain chances ahead.
Better rain chances as we head into Sunday afternoon
By Jacob Durham
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re keeping the humidity around and increasing rain chances as we round out the weekend and head into early next week. Temperatures will slowly cool down as well with the increase in cloud cover and stay cooler as a cold front slides through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty to scattered showers and storms are possible as we head into the overnight as we see a decaying complex of storms to the north slowly drift southward. It will be a warm and muggy start however as temperatures are into the lower 70s for Sunday morning. Expect more showers and storms developing as we head into Sunday.

One good thing we can count on is some cooler temperatures as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 before showers and storms move in for the afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side and will need to be watched if you plan on being outdoors during the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Additional rain chances are on the way for both Monday and Tuesday as a slow moving front slowly pushes south. Our afternoons will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s, but still feel warmer at times as the humidity sticks around.

Good news is sunshine and lower humidity is on the way for the middle of the week! Starting Wednesday a few clouds are in the mix with highs dropping into the lower and middle 80s with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s.

Rain will turn into cooler temperatures and lower humidity
