Tennessee’s offense is controlled chaos

“It’s not a fire drill out there,” according to Offensive Coordinator Joey Halzle
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton completes a drill prior to the 2023 season.
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton completes a drill prior to the 2023 season.(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2023, Tennessee football will take the field with plenty of new faces on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s behind the scenes where a familiar face is in a new place.

After spending the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach, Joey Halzle takes over as the Vols’ Offensive Coordinator. The Tennessee offense will remain up-tempo, but Halzle insists that no matter how it may look on television, the offense is chaos of a controlled variety.

“The biggest thing we have to drive home to our young guys and our transfers is it’s not a fire drill out there with everyone running around, going crazy, all it is is efficiency between the snaps,” said Halzle. “Operate efficiently between the snap and you’re going to be fine. If you’re all over the place between the snap, you’re going to have a hard time functioning.”

The Vols averaged 46.1 points per game in 2022, the most of any team in college football.

Halzle and the Vols will get Sunday off before game-week preparations begin on Monday. The Vols are seven days away from opening the 2023 season against the University of Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
A bear was rescued from a car in Sevierville.
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash...
Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Tennessee Volleyball swept Marist to move to 2-0 on the season.
Lady Vols sweep Marist, move to 2-0
Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.
Day 8: Nico Iamaleava
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off
VFL QB traded from Browns to Cardinals
VFL Dobbs on the move again