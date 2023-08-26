Tennessee’s offense is controlled chaos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2023, Tennessee football will take the field with plenty of new faces on the offensive side of the ball, but it’s behind the scenes where a familiar face is in a new place.

After spending the last two seasons as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach, Joey Halzle takes over as the Vols’ Offensive Coordinator. The Tennessee offense will remain up-tempo, but Halzle insists that no matter how it may look on television, the offense is chaos of a controlled variety.

“The biggest thing we have to drive home to our young guys and our transfers is it’s not a fire drill out there with everyone running around, going crazy, all it is is efficiency between the snaps,” said Halzle. “Operate efficiently between the snap and you’re going to be fine. If you’re all over the place between the snap, you’re going to have a hard time functioning.”

The Vols averaged 46.1 points per game in 2022, the most of any team in college football.

Halzle and the Vols will get Sunday off before game-week preparations begin on Monday. The Vols are seven days away from opening the 2023 season against the University of Virginia.

