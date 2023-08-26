Two dogs die in house fire in Powell

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly fire broke out at a home in Powell early Saturday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire in the 7100 block of Meadowlark Drive around 12:45 p.m. The person living in the home said they were asleep when the fire started and woke up to the smell of smoke and a popping noise, according to officials.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but two dogs did die in the flames and the home suffered significant damage, officials said.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the Red Cross is helping the person who was living in the home and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

