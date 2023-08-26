Two dogs die in house fire in Powell

The occupant awoke to the smell of smoke, officials say.
The occupant awoke to the smell of smoke, officials say.
The occupant awoke to the smell of smoke, officials say.(Rural Metro Fire)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A deadly fire broke out at a home in Powell early Saturday afternoon.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the fire in the 7100 block of Meadowlark Drive around 12:45 p.m. The person living in the home said they were asleep when the fire started and woke up to the smell of smoke and a popping noise, according to officials.

Crews were able to put the fire out quickly but two dogs did die in the flames and the home suffered significant damage, officials said.

According to Rural Metro Fire, the Red Cross is helping the person who was living in the home and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
A bear was rescued from a car in Sevierville.
Firefighters rescue bear from car in Sevierville
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Gage and Hadley return to school after being out for more than seven months following a crash...
Kids injured in fatal Magnolia Avenue crash return to school
Karns Beavers
High school football games delayed due to heat concerns

Latest News

Better rain chances as we head into Sunday afternoon
Scattered storms make a return Sunday
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Field of Dreams and Activity Center in Dandridge.
Fall Craft Fair coming to Dandridge
Coming Saturday to Dandridge
Craft Fair Next Weekend