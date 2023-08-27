Family honors life of SSG Ryan Knauss by paying it forward

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been two years since a Corryton native gave the ultimate sacrifice. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss died at 23 years old while fighting for the United States in Afghanistan. The community gathered on Saturday to honor his life.

“There are men and women who have served in the armed forces that are here right now among you,” said Paula Knauss Selph, Ryan’s mother. “They came back, but they know the service they gave because they were beside brothers and sisters who didn’t come back. So they come today to honor those who didn’t make it home.”

Knauss was one of 13 servicemembers killed in the deadly Kabul airport bombing during the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021. Knauss Selph said the event is not just for Ryan but also for the other 12 who died that day.

“I’ve gotten to know the 13 families. They’re everywhere across the nation right now, telling people how much they miss their children. It shouldn’t have happened. We lost them, but we can’t bring them back, so we move forward,” Knauss Selph said.

The event was put on by the non-profit Respect and Remember Foundation, also known as R2Factor. Knauss Selph serves as the Executive Director for the organization. She said the group works to encourage Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) with events and scholarships. They also support active-duty Military and veteran organizations.

The proceeds from Sunday’s event will benefit Gibbs High School’s JROTC. Knauss was a cadet in the program before enlisting in the Army.

“We can’t stay still. There’s too many kids counting on us that are going in for us, to protect us. We have to keep moving forward for them,” Knauss Selph said.

Knauss Selph said they plan to host this event annually going forward, so they can keep supporting future servicemembers.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.