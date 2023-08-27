Hoops for Hope returns for another fulfilling afternoon

Farragut High School hosted hundreds of kids and adults for the 14th annual event.
Annual Hoops for Hope event, 2023
Annual Hoops for Hope event, 2023(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Farragut High School gym was filled with cheers Saturday for the 14th annual Hoops for Hope event. The school hosted hundreds of kids and adults and the Vols and Lady Vols basketball programs.

“It’s great to come back year after year and see how it grows every single year,” Senior center Tamari Key said. “It’s been a lot of fun and something we look forward to coming out to every year.”

The event benefits the Down Syndrome Group of East Tennessee. The event also creates memories to last a lifetime and brings a bit more meaning to the game of basketball.

“I just hope that they know there’s a community out there that loves them and cares about them and that is always here for them,” Sophomore forward Tobe Awaka added. “I think whenever we’re able to get out of our little domain and day-to-day life at Tennessee and come impact another community, I think that’s really special.”

“We’re given so much with the fans, the love, the support,” said Key. “We just love to get out in the community and give back to the people that support us.”

An afternoon filled with smiles and cheers as dozens of participants got to play basketball with their favorite players. Some even showed off some of their talents like three-point shots from the wing.

One participant, Molly Carter, who’s been coming for years said she’s a huge Vol Fan and loves coming to this event.

“My favorite part is probably being here with all the basketball players and just playing. And to see the basketball players playing,” said Carter.

Event organizers said they’re excited to see Hoops for Hope return for another season next year.

