Middlesboro community marches for Baby Elena

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 11 p.m. on Saturday
By Jack Demmler
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - The Middlesboro community was shaken by the violent death of 17-month-old, Elena Hembree in late July.

The community has already hosted two vigils to honor the life of Baby Elena and raise awareness within the community and throughout the commonwealth.

“It’s hit us at our core,” march organizer Justin Howard said. “A lot of people have children it makes them reflect you know what if this were my child.”

On Saturday, they organized a march through Downtown Middleboro to bring awareness to a petition created to increase punishment for sex offenders.

“Our petition is more or less harsher punishment, death penalty, longer sentences, etc” Haven Lawless said.

Those who marched said the current punishment faced by sex offenders of five to ten years just is not enough.

Earlier this month Baby Elena’s mother, Erica Lawson was indicted by a grand jury on several charges.

Howard wants to make sure the fight for justice for Elena stays on the front of everyone’s mind as they wait for DNA results.

“I know how diligently our Police Department is working on this case and unfortunately we are at the mercy of DNA results at this point,” Middlesboro mayor Boone Bowling said. “Our community continues to unite and go above and beyond to help her cause and the case.”

Howard said he is confident the police department and Commonwealth’s attorney will get more arrests.

Howard is also hopeful this will garner more attention nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Ehab Sarsour, PhD and student doctor Katiana Hebbert
All but 3 Tenn. counties are in a health care shortage
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

Latest News

Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Scattered showers and storms are with us this afternoon
On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Off and on showers and storms
Scattered storms make a return Sunday
Joe C Paul Whitley County
Community raising money for Vietnam War veteran that died in the line of duty