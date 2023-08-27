Police need help identifying lost woman found in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police are looking for any information to help her get back home.

Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said the woman was found wandering around an Outback restaurant on Merchant Dr. and suffers from dementia. Police also said they do not know her name or her address.

If you recognize this woman or have any information that could help the police get her back to her home or loved ones, the police ask that you call 911 as soon as possible.

The pictured woman was found wandering at the Outback on Merchant Dr. It is believed that she suffers from dementia. Her place of residence or contact info for a loved one is unknown. Anyone who knows who she is, where she lives or any other pertinent info is asked to call 911. pic.twitter.com/nbK1dExJpO — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 27, 2023

