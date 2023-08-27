Police need help identifying lost woman found in Knoxville
Woman believed to be suffering from dementia, police say
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police are looking for any information to help her get back home.
Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said the woman was found wandering around an Outback restaurant on Merchant Dr. and suffers from dementia. Police also said they do not know her name or her address.
If you recognize this woman or have any information that could help the police get her back to her home or loved ones, the police ask that you call 911 as soon as possible.
