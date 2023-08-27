Rounds of showers and downpours Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered showers and storms continue to remain in the forecast as we head into Monday and Tuesday as we see a slow moving front push through. Good news is that temperatures will be on the cooler side behind the front as lower humidity arrives.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain chances will remain isolated through a good portion of the overnight before increasing as we near sunrise Monday morning. It’ll be a warm and muggy start with lows in the lower 70s and a few scattered showers approaching.

You’ll need to keep the rain gear handy as we head through the day as we see periods of showers and storms. While it won’t be raining every moment of the day, the rain that does fall could be heavy at times. Highs will be cooler as well thanks to the extra cloud cover with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s. Off and on rain continues into Tuesday as the front will be slow to clear.

LOOKING AHEAD

Showers and downpours will be more scattered as we head into Tuesday with the better rain chance in the valley to the foothills and mountains. Thankfully the cooler temperatures will be here to stay as highs stay steady in the lower 80s.

The weather will only continue to improve as we head into Wednesday with more sunshine on the way and lower humidity. If you want to get outside and enjoy the second half of the week will feature plenty of sunshine and lower 80s with cool refreshing mornings.

Rain will turn into more sunshine and cooler temperatures (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.