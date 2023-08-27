Salvation Army hosts Back to School Giveaway event

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army hosted its annual Back to School Giveaway event on Aug. 5.

The event kicked off at First Baptist Church in Sevierville where families with children gathered to receive new backpacks to help start the new school year strong.

Lieutenant Rashad Poole, Salvation Army Corps Officer in Sevierville, said, “Our Back to School Giveaway is about more than just school supplies. It’s about showing these children that they are valued and supported by their community.”

The Salvation Army began its giving journey this year on July 22 with the Stuff the Bus event at the Sevierville Walmart.

Previous Coverage: Stuff The Bus to help Sevier County Students

Officials with the organization thanked Walmart and their volunteers who helped facilitate the event.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.