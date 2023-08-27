Salvation Army hosts Back to School Giveaway event

The event kicked off at First Baptist Church in Sevierville.
The Salvation Army hosted its annual Back to School Giveaway event on Aug. 5
The Salvation Army hosted its annual Back to School Giveaway event on Aug. 5(WVLT News)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Salvation Army hosted its annual Back to School Giveaway event on Aug. 5.

The event kicked off at First Baptist Church in Sevierville where families with children gathered to receive new backpacks to help start the new school year strong.

Lieutenant Rashad Poole, Salvation Army Corps Officer in Sevierville, said, “Our Back to School Giveaway is about more than just school supplies. It’s about showing these children that they are valued and supported by their community.”

The Salvation Army began its giving journey this year on July 22 with the Stuff the Bus event at the Sevierville Walmart.

Previous Coverage: Stuff The Bus to help Sevier County Students

Officials with the organization thanked Walmart and their volunteers who helped facilitate the event.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Ehab Sarsour, PhD and student doctor Katiana Hebbert
All but 3 Tenn. counties are in a health care shortage
On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Knoxville Skyline from the Bluffs
Knoxville to open 2 affordable housing apartment complexes for low-income renters

Latest News

Vote for your favorite Week 2 performance in high school football.
Week 2: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee
Scattered showers and storms stick around Monday
Rounds of showers and downpours Monday
Harold Rode, 70, was last seen at his home in White Pine between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m....
Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson County man
The occupant awoke to the smell of smoke, officials say.
Two dogs die in house fire in Powell