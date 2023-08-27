Scattered showers and storms are with us this afternoon

Some storms could produce some heavy rain and gusty winds this afternoon.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.
Tourists are calling ahead to see what the situation is like in Pigeon Forge.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s going to be a warm and humid afternoon with scattered batches of showers and storms that move through.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Expect more showers and storms developing as we head into Sunday.

One good thing we can count on is some cooler temperatures as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 before showers and storms move in for the afternoon. A few of the storms could be on the stronger side and will need to be watched if you plan on being outdoors during the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Additional rain chances are on the way for both Monday and Tuesday as a slow moving front slowly pushes south. Our afternoons will be cooler in the middle to upper 80s, but still feel warmer at times as the humidity sticks around.

Good news is sunshine and lower humidity is on the way for the middle of the week! Starting Wednesday a few clouds are in the mix with highs dropping into the lower and middle 80s with overnight temperatures in the lower 60s.

