Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson County man

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jefferson County man on Sunday.

Harold Rode, 70, was last seen at his home in White Pine between 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. on Saturday.

He is 5′6″ with blue eyes and gray hair. TBI officials said Rode is missing fingers from both hands.

He has medical conditions that could impact his ability to get home safely. Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-475-6855 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A #TNSilverAlert has been issued for 70 y/o Harold Rode, missing out of Jefferson County.



He was last seen between 11pm EST on Aug 25, and 1am EST Aug 26 , at his White Pine residence.



If you have seen Harold, call Jefferson Co Sheriff’s Office at 865-475-6855. pic.twitter.com/dTOkDj9XJK — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.