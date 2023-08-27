Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson County man

Harold Rode, 70, was last seen at his home in White Pine between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m. on Sunday.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing Jefferson County man on Sunday.

Harold Rode, 70, was last seen at his home in White Pine between 11 p.m. on Friday and 1 a.m. on Saturday.

He is 5′6″ with blue eyes and gray hair. TBI officials said Rode is missing fingers from both hands.

He has medical conditions that could impact his ability to get home safely. Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 865-475-6855 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

