Titans quarterback Malik Willis showed flashes in preseason finale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday night the Tennessee Titans wrapped up their final preseason game against the New England Patriots and finished with a dominant 23-7 victory.

Second-year quarterback Malik Willis showed signs of growth Friday night, especially with his short-term memory. During the first quarter, it was a rough outing for No. 7 as he was 1-of-5 with an interception.

Then in the second quarter, he rebounded by going 8-for-8 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown, which was part of a 90-yard scoring drive.

As he continues to develop within the organization, Willis said it’s all about having the right mindset.

”More than anything, you want to try to be imperfect. I was trying to be perfect and you can’t be perfect; it’s not a perfect game. You’ve got to understand that people on defense get paid too. It’s going to be about who continues to go after the mistakes and who fights for the longest and the hardest,” said Willis.

The Titans open their regular season on Sept. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.

