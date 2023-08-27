Week 2: Vote for high school player of the week in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After another thrilling week of high school football action, Week 2 is in the books. But who will win player of the week? Here are the candidates for the player of the week in Week 2:

Jack Wagner (Webb): 343 yards passing, set school record with 5 passing TDs

Gavin Owens (Campbell County): 20 carries, 197 yards, set school record with 6 rushing TDs

Jody Scruggs (Carter): 5 TDs with nearly 200 all-purpose yards

Richard Bell (Northview Academy): 17 tackles, 5 TFLs, 0.5 sacks, fumble recovery TD

Voting will be available to everyone until noon on Thursday.

