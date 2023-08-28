Alert of ‘armed, dangerous person’ at UNC-Chapel Hill

A shelter-in-place was ordered at University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill on Monday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A shelter-in-place order has been given at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person.”

In an alert, the university said the person was on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. About 30 minutes later, the university said the alert remained active.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
A rescue helicopter crashed into a Florida apartment complex, killing a fire captain and a resident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trial date set for Trump in federal case charging him with plotting to overturn election
LNL: Shelter-In-Place active at UNC Chapel Hill
Consumer Investigator Rachel DePompa walks through the process of testing several toys bought...
Defective: Lead Testing
FILE - Alexandra Paul and Mitchell Islam of Canada compete in the ice dance free dance figure...
Olympic figure skater killed in 7-vehicle crash, officials say