Experience gives Dylan Sampson confidence entering Sophomore season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Tennessee opens the season in less than a week against Virginia, they’ll face a Cavalier defense looking to improve on its 71st-ranked run defense from a season ago.

UVA allowed opposing offenses to average over 150 yards per game on the ground in 2022, posting a 3-7 record and just a 1-6 mark in ACC play.

Those numbers should be music to the Tennessee running back room’s ears. The Vols return their top three running backs from a season ago, Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright, and Dylan Sampson.

Sampson is the youngest of the three but gained valuable experience during his Freshman season. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native made the most of his 58 carries last year, gaining 397 yards, and scoring six touchdowns.

Now, with a full year of experience under his belt, Sampson feels much more comfortable heading into the first game of his Sophomore campaign.

“Everything is starting to mesh together,” Sampson said, regarding where he feels his comfort level is compared to a season ago. “The time that I’ve spent in the system developing myself has made me more comfortable.”

Sampson and the Vols return to practice on Monday to begin game-week preparations. Head Coach Josh Heupel will address the media around 11:00 a.m.

