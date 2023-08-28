Fentress Co. fair evacuated after threat, gun found

FENTRESS CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fentress County fair was evacuated after a threat was made, according to Fentress County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Aug. 26, an FCSO deputy was on patrol at the fairgrounds when two children told him they had seen a man with a rifle sticking out of his backpack.

Members of the Fentress County Fair Board approached another deputy and told him they had seen a man with a rifle.

FCSO deputies and patrolmen with the Jamestown Police Department approached the suspect, identified as Rikki Long, 33 from Jamestown.

Deputies found a backpack that had a semi-automatic weapon and a magazine inside. Long was arrested and taken to the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies were arresting Long, a woman told patrolmen that there was a possible bomb found on the midway.

FCSO officials said the fair was evacuated, and ATF responded to the scene. However, the fairgrounds were cleared as personnel found no indication there was a bomb.

Long is held on a $25,000 bond.

“The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank all those who helped this process go smoothly. A special thank you to the Fentress County Rescue Squad, 4th District Constable, The Fentress Fair Board, the Fire Department and the Jamestown Police Department,” FCSO officials said.

