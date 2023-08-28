Frustrations mount as special session drags on

Lawmakers meet in Nashville for second week.
Families of children at Covenant are growing frustrated as lawmakers stall.
By William Puckett
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee lawmakers have gaveled in for the second week of Governor Bill Lee’s special session on public health and school safety.

Monday, the Senate was not expected to take up any bill as the House planned to work through a number of bills.

The session was called following the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Families of children at Covenant are growing frustrated as lawmakers stall.

”This lack of action is a choice they are making and speaks volumes about their lack of compassion and their priority of personal agendas over the people of Tennessee,” said Melissa Alexander, a Covenant School parent.

Lawmakers adjourned for the day just before 6 p.m. Eastern Monday, and are expected to reconvene Tuesday.

