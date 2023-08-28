Increasing coverage in rain and storms today

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks decreasing temperatures with these rounds of storms.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain and storms are moving through at times these first couple of days of the new week, but this also knocks back the heat! We’ll feel a drop in humidity and a couple of milder days ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’re starting the day with isolated rain and storms, at a 20% coverage. We’re starting the day around 70 degrees.

Keep the rain gear handy throughout the day, with on and off rain and storms. It’s more scattered in coverage late morning, then building to a 60% coverage this afternoon. This leaves us around 83 degrees, but it feels like it’s closer to 90 while the humidity is still cranked up.

We’ll continue with a 60% coverage at times tonight, with a low of 71 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll keep that 60% coverage around for Tuesday morning, then it’s more of a 40% coverage but that continues on through the afternoon. So, on and off rain and storms continue, leaving us cooler at 80s degrees but still very humid.

Wednesday starts out mostly cloudy with stray showers, in the upper 60s, but the clouds and humidity start decreasing in the afternoon. We’ll be around 83 degrees on Wednesday, then drop to around 60 degrees by Thursday morning!

Thursday and Friday start with the cooler mornings, thanks to lower humidity. Both afternoons are mostly sunny and below average!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll start warming back up this weekend but it looks to stay mostly sunny and dry on into early next week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

