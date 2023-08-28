Kentucky baby in need of life-saving liver transplant

The little girl has a rare condition called Biliary Atresia.
The little girl has a rare condition called Biliary Atresia.
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - An area infant is in need of a life-saving liver transplant.

The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) estimates the cost of a life-saving transplant often exceeds $800,000.

The nonprofit organization is guiding fundraising efforts to help cover transplant-related expenses for families, including, Evelyn, the daughter of Cameron and Nicole Marcum of Winchester.

Evelyn was born in October 2022 and diagnosed with Biliary Atresia. Cincinnati Children’s Hospital has recommended a life-saving life transplant.

Now, Winchester volunteers are raising $75,000 for COTA to assist with expenses. As of Monday morning, more than $9,000 had been secured.

Once the transplant is complete, families face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home.

These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families, with lifetime totals often exceeding $1,000,000. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Volunteers are needed for the campaign. Those interested can reach out to Carissa Garland via e-mail or at 847-274-2732.

To learn more and register, click here.

