Knox County to remove downed trees and brush from homes after August storms

Initially, crews are planning to focus on the hardest-hit areas like Bob Gray Road, Yarnell Road and Gleason.
Several power lines were down in the area as storms rolled through East Tennessee
Several power lines were down in the area as storms rolled through East Tennessee(Knoxville Utilities Board)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County crews will begin removing green waste - trees, limbs and brush - from private homes Tuesday. The service comes after severe August storms caused damage across the county.

Initially, crews are planning to focus on the hardest-hit areas like Bob Gray Road, Yarnell Road and Gleason. Crews are set to work sunrise to dusk seven days a week.

Due to time constraints, crews will only make one pass for picking up brush. That means people with waste in Knox County will need to make sure their limbs and brush are at the curb as soon as possible before Tuesday. Any brush not placed at the curb won’t be picked up.

Additionally, limbs must be shorter than six feet and fit into a dump truck. Crews will also not pick up waste intertwined with utilities, like power lines. For those, residents will need to call the Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800 before Aug. 29.

Crews will also not take building materials: only trees, limbs and brush. Those with questions can call Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

B-29 Doc
Historic aircraft docks at McGhee Tyson Airport
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Monday August 28
Tennessee in Ten Your top headlines from across the state for Monday August 28
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting
Harold Rode, 70, was last seen at his home in White Pine between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 1 a.m....
Jefferson County man found safe after Silver Alert