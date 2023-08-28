Knox County to remove downed trees and brush from homes after August storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County crews will begin removing green waste - trees, limbs and brush - from private homes Tuesday. The service comes after severe August storms caused damage across the county.

Initially, crews are planning to focus on the hardest-hit areas like Bob Gray Road, Yarnell Road and Gleason. Crews are set to work sunrise to dusk seven days a week.

Due to time constraints, crews will only make one pass for picking up brush. That means people with waste in Knox County will need to make sure their limbs and brush are at the curb as soon as possible before Tuesday. Any brush not placed at the curb won’t be picked up.

Additionally, limbs must be shorter than six feet and fit into a dump truck. Crews will also not pick up waste intertwined with utilities, like power lines. For those, residents will need to call the Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800 before Aug. 29.

Crews will also not take building materials: only trees, limbs and brush. Those with questions can call Knox County Engineering and Public Works at 865-215-5800.

