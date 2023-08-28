Knoxville woman abandons 2 children to run from police after animal abuse checkup, report says

According to the report, Jones was babysitting two children at the time.
Amanda Leighann Jones, 38
Amanda Leighann Jones, 38(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned two children she was babysitting to run from officers conducting an animal abuse checkup.

Officers responded to Keshia Way in West Knox County on Saturday to conduct an animal welfare check on a dog, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said, and spoke to Amanda Leighann Jones, 38. The dog, a female pit bull, had no water and was tied up outside with no shelter, police said, in 96-degree weather. Jones reportedly gave the dog water while speaking to the officers.

As part of the welfare check, police said, the officers asked Jones for identification, but she refused to give it to them at first. Once she did, the responding officers did a background check on her.

“I began to walk back to my truck to verify the information she gave was valid, when Officer Thatcher yelled ‘she’s got warrants.’ I turned around and she had run from Officer Thatcher,” the report said.

According to the report, Jones was babysitting two children at the time.

“Please note she was at the property babysitting 2 children and had abandoned [SIC] them,” the report said. “I made the decision to stop chasing her and to go back for the children who were unattended.”

Police patrol officers, K9 and airwatch responded to find Jones, but were unable to, the report said. She was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest in addition to four existing warrants, police said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Kiera Cross
TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Bristol teen
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87
Showers and storms make a return this evening
Increasing coverage in rain and storms today
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting