Knoxville woman abandons 2 children to run from police after animal abuse checkup, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman is facing charges after police say she abandoned two children she was babysitting to run from officers conducting an animal abuse checkup.

Officers responded to Keshia Way in West Knox County on Saturday to conduct an animal welfare check on a dog, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said, and spoke to Amanda Leighann Jones, 38. The dog, a female pit bull, had no water and was tied up outside with no shelter, police said, in 96-degree weather. Jones reportedly gave the dog water while speaking to the officers.

As part of the welfare check, police said, the officers asked Jones for identification, but she refused to give it to them at first. Once she did, the responding officers did a background check on her.

“I began to walk back to my truck to verify the information she gave was valid, when Officer Thatcher yelled ‘she’s got warrants.’ I turned around and she had run from Officer Thatcher,” the report said.

According to the report, Jones was babysitting two children at the time.

“Please note she was at the property babysitting 2 children and had abandoned [SIC] them,” the report said. “I made the decision to stop chasing her and to go back for the children who were unattended.”

Police patrol officers, K9 and airwatch responded to find Jones, but were unable to, the report said. She was charged with cruelty to animals and resisting arrest in addition to four existing warrants, police said.

