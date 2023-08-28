Man urinates on hot dog vendor from Jason Aldean’s rooftop, police say

Police said the vendor is looking to press charges.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 22-year-old was charged after allegedly urinating from the rooftop of a Nashville bar and hitting a hot dog vendor on the street below.

On Aug. 21, Thomas Benefield was cited for public indecency and assault for an incident that occurred on July 14. The arrest report states after the victim was “splashed in the face and his body with fluid,” he looked up to see Benefield urinating on him from Jason Aldean’s rooftop.

The report states security also saw Benefield urinating from the roof and removed him from the bar. Benefield admitted to police he had urinated on the rooftop but that “there is no way that it reached [the victim].”

Police said the vendor is looking to press charges against Benefield.

