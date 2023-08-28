Millions of kids at risk of losing Medicaid coverage, though many may still qualify

FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday, Jan. 24, 2014.(AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Hundreds of thousands of children across the U.S. are losing their Medicaid coverage, even though experts say the vast majority continue to qualify.

In April, states regained the power to kick off those deemed ineligible for the health insurance program.

That is when a pandemic relief program expired.

According to the KFF, at least 5.4 million people have since lost their Medicaid benefits.

Georgetown University’s Center for Children and Families says more than 6 million children could be at risk of losing their benefits during the unwinding process.

But the KFF says that many parents may not realize that their children may still be eligible because the household income limit for kids to remain covered is higher.

Parents are being urged to submit renewal documents even if they think they earn too much to qualify themselves.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday evening, a woman was found wandering the streets of Knoxville and police were...
Woman reunited with loved one after being found wandering alone, Knoxville police say
Police say a toddler was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot in South Carolina on...
Toddler found dead in car seat after mother forgets to drop girl off at day care, police say
Jeffery Scott West, 68, was found dead inside the Friendsville home after an hours-long standoff.
Man dead, another injured after standoff in Blount County
A security guard was a hit at Taylor Swift’s show, but something he asked fans to do cost him...
Security guard at Taylor Swift concert fired for asking fans to take selfies
Don Sundquist
Former Tenn. Governor Don Sundquist dies at 87

Latest News

Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Rockwood woman charged with murder after 4-year-old dies from shooting
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
4 troopers hit by car on roadside while investigating a family dispute in Maine
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say
Tropical Storm Idalia's Forecasted Track
Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane and move toward Florida, forecasters say